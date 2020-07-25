Advertisement

Got seeds you didn’t ask for? Don’t plant them; report them.

Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS
Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS(Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has issued a warning about seeds that could be dangerous to the environment.

VDACS said some Virginia residents have received packages they didn’t order, containing seeds that appear to have originated from China. It’s not clear what types of seeds are in the packages, but they could be invasive plant species, according to VDACS. The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

People who receive the seeds are urged not to plant them. VDACS encourages anyone who receives unsolicited seeds in the mail to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804-786-3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email, especially if they appear to come from China.

According to a statement from VDACS, “Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fargo Police release audio recordings detailing investigation of former Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson

Updated: 17 hours ago
An inside look at the initial investigation of former Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson and his actions from the May 30 riot in downtown Fargo.

News

News - Osmundson Audio Files July 24th

Updated: 17 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00 PM Sports July 24

Updated: 18 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00 PM Weather July 24

Updated: 18 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00 PM News July 24 - Part 2

Updated: 18 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00 PM News July 24 - Part 3

Updated: 18 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00 PM News July 24 - Part 1

Updated: 18 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Back To School

Parents upset Fargo Public Schools didn’t mention special education in its proposed reopening plans

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Parents of special education students expressed frustration to Valley News Live on the proposed plans Fargo Public Schools released this week on reopening this upcoming year. The district didn't mention special ed.

News

News - 6:00 PM News July 24 - Part 3

Updated: 22 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 6:00 PM Weather July 24

Updated: 22 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY