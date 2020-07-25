Fargo Police release audio recordings detailing investigation of former Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Tonight we’re getting an inside look at the initial investigation of former Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson and his actions from the May 30 riot in downtown Fargo.

We requested the audio recordings from the investigation in early June, after the group OneFargo accused police of illegal surveillance.

The more than two hours of audio recordings included several people and covered a lot of ground surrounding the events that took place.

Fargo Police Chief David Todd says Osmundson was on light duty and was never supposed to leave the station.

"He will tell you I gave him permission to suit up. But in my mind, it was to help with PIO functions, which is your job," Chief Todd says. "Not to go out to help in the front line, not to go out in some type of undercover capacity."

"I do remember being very frustrated because I didn't know where he was and I thought he was supposed to be my back up," Fargo Police Personal Information Officer Jessica Schindeldecker says. "Initially when he left to go take pictures, I thought that was all he was going to do. I thought he'd come back to help me with PIO duties."

Deputy Chief Joe Anderson, along with others, saw Osmundson in the crowd. He immediately called Chief Todd.

"I asked him, I said, 'Did you give permission for Osmundson to be in plain clothes downtown with the protestors?' He said, 'No, I didn't. Is he there?' I said, 'Yes, he is,'" Deputy Chief Anderson says.

Osmundson sent several text messages to members of the department. All say, they were far too busy to focus on Osmundson at the time.

"I don't know how you get a text like that and somehow equate that to be standing in the midst of people that are rioting and walking around with an empty beer can," Chief Todd says.

The investigation found no member of the department was aware Osmundson was acting undercover. He resigned on June 4, the same day he was put on leave.

"To go that far out, isn't any place I wouldn't have ever imagined someone at his rank and level doing," Deputy Chief Ross Renner says. "It doesn't make sense."

The city declined to pursue charges against Osmundson. Fargo city leaders decided to forward the investigation to the attorney general for transparency purposes.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking a second look at the Osmundson case.

