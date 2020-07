FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 805 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The department is also reporting five new deaths; one person from Hennepin County, two people from Pipestone, one in Scott, and one from Wright.

The death toll for the state is 1,571.

43,625 patients are listed as recovered.

