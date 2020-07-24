Advertisement

Woman charged with DUI after officer-involved shooting near Glyndon

Weaver mug
Weaver mug(Clay County Jail/Cali Hubbard)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended near Glyndon earlier this week.

21-year-old Destiny Weaver is charged with felony feeling an officer and felony driving while intoxicated. Court records show her blood-alcohol level was .028, but officers said her level of impairment seemed much higher than what was shown. Documents say Weaver refused to submit to a blood or urine test.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety of Criminal Apprehension says Officer Matthew Tri with the Glyndon Police Department discharged his firearm during the pursuit. Officer Tri has been with the department for 15 months and has been placed on standard administrative leave.

Documents say the Glyndon Police Department saw Weaver’s vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 10 early Wednesday morning with a headlight out. When officers attempted to pull Weaver over, Weaver did not stop. Court records say Weaver reached speeds close to 100 miles per hour, and traveled through farm fields while trying to evade officers.

In a media release Wednesday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was investigating the incident as an officer fired at the vehicle during the chase. No one was injured in the incident.

Court records say Weaver eventually became stuck and officers were able to arrest the occupants inside.

Court records did not name the other individuals inside the vehicle and at this time, the BCA says the incident is still an ongoing investigation and will not be releasing names or further details at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live for the latest updates.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

News - Noon News July 24 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Italian Tortellini Salad - July 24

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News July 24 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - July 24

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

POVnow

Still No Charges Against People Who Pulled Down CC Statue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
The Christopher Columbus statue was taken down in St. Paul on 6/10 and Gov. Walz promised consequences on 6/11. As of yet, charges have not been filed.

News

Valley Today: MN mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
MN mask mandate

News

Moorhead bars, restaurants, law enforcement prepping ahead of weekend’s mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Your favorite go-to bars and restaurants in Moorhead are going to look different this weekend. Starting Saturday, Governor Tim Walz says you must wear a face mask in indoor public settings.

Valley Today

79-year-old SD man arrested for 1974 Minnesota murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police have arrested a South Dakota man in a 1974 cold-case homicide in Minnesota after using DNA to link him to the killing 46 years ago.

VOD Recording

Valley Today July 24th 6:50 am

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY