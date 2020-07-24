Woman charged with DUI after officer-involved shooting near Glyndon

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended near Glyndon earlier this week.

21-year-old Destiny Weaver is charged with felony feeling an officer and felony driving while intoxicated. Court records show her blood-alcohol level was .028, but officers said her level of impairment seemed much higher than what was shown. Documents say Weaver refused to submit to a blood or urine test.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety of Criminal Apprehension says Officer Matthew Tri with the Glyndon Police Department discharged his firearm during the pursuit. Officer Tri has been with the department for 15 months and has been placed on standard administrative leave.

Documents say the Glyndon Police Department saw Weaver’s vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 10 early Wednesday morning with a headlight out. When officers attempted to pull Weaver over, Weaver did not stop. Court records say Weaver reached speeds close to 100 miles per hour, and traveled through farm fields while trying to evade officers.

In a media release Wednesday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was investigating the incident as an officer fired at the vehicle during the chase. No one was injured in the incident.

Court records say Weaver eventually became stuck and officers were able to arrest the occupants inside.

Court records did not name the other individuals inside the vehicle and at this time, the BCA says the incident is still an ongoing investigation and will not be releasing names or further details at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live for the latest updates.

