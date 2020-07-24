Advertisement

University of Mary grad gets international attention for mask making

Jarvey is a fourth generation bead worker and sewer.
After seeing the impact of coronavirus on the Native American community, Jarvey wanted to step up.
After seeing the impact of coronavirus on the Native American community, Jarvey wanted to step up.(KFYR-TV)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -

Rebekah Jarvey, a U-Mary graduate and HR generalist for the Chippewa Cree tribe in Rocky Boy, Montana has made over 700 masks with her family since the start of the pandemic.

She's donated them to people in her community, as well as various military bases, but one mask she's made in particular is gaining international attention.

Jarvey is a fourth generation bead worker and sewer.

“My mom taught me, and I’ve been beading since the age of five years old,” Jarvey said.

She’s wanted to pour her whole self into a project for quite some time.

“I had always sewed and beaded, but I never put my time into it,” Jarvey said.

With the extra time spent at home during the pandemic and some help from her son, she made the “Night and Day” mask.

“During quarantine when everything was shut down and I had nowhere to go, I did what I knew how to do and that was sewing and beading,” she said.

After seeing the impact of coronavirus on the Native American community, Jarvey wanted to step up.

“When the COVID, the virus, gets to our reservations, it just hits our people so hard. So, I just encourage everybody to wear their masks,” she said.

This mask is meant for more than following the state of Montana's mask mandate. Each side has meaning.

“Right now, this time of uncertainty that we’re living in, that’s what the night represents,” Jarvey said.

As for the lighter side of the mask, “When we wake up, it’s a new day. We get a new day and a new start,” she said.

After Jarvey posted the mask to social media and a Facebook group called “Social Distance Powwow,” response was global.

“I heard from people in Russia, Japan, Germany, New Zealand, and South America,” she said.

Jarvey says she's glad she can help people stay safe during COVID-19.

“People that reached out, they said with the masks that I make it would help them feel comfortable to wear it in public,” she said.

Celebrating her culture and sharing a message of hope, one stitch at a time.

The feedback Jarvey has received has been so great, she’s launching a website to make it easier to fill orders for her masks and other work. The site launches on Saturday, and you can find it at rebekahjarvey.com

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Woman charged with DUI after officer-involved shooting near Glyndon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
A Fargo woman is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended near Glyndon earlier this week.

News

News - Noon News July 24 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Italian Tortellini Salad - July 24

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News July 24 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - July 24

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

POVnow

Still No Charges Against People Who Pulled Down CC Statue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
The Christopher Columbus statue was taken down in St. Paul on 6/10 and Gov. Walz promised consequences on 6/11. As of yet, charges have not been filed.

News

Valley Today: MN mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
MN mask mandate

News

Moorhead bars, restaurants, law enforcement prepping ahead of weekend’s mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Your favorite go-to bars and restaurants in Moorhead are going to look different this weekend. Starting Saturday, Governor Tim Walz says you must wear a face mask in indoor public settings.

Valley Today

79-year-old SD man arrested for 1974 Minnesota murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police have arrested a South Dakota man in a 1974 cold-case homicide in Minnesota after using DNA to link him to the killing 46 years ago.

VOD Recording

Valley Today July 24th 6:50 am

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY