North Dakotans weigh in: Fargo to discuss mask mandate

Continued concerns over rising COVID-19 cases are prompting some city leaders to consider what the state doesn't feel is necessary right now.

Cass County has the highest active case count in the state of North Dakota. That’s why Fargo city leaders are looking at making their own rules.

"I think it's a necessity in this day and age to have a mask mandate," Jacob Robinson of North Dakota says. "Otherwise people aren't going to do it. You have all these different opinions. I think there should be a mask mandate."

Fargo will consider two options. The citywide mandate will require you to wear a mask in all public settings. A targeted approach requires masks for city employees and indoor public facilities.

"I think masks should be required when you enter indoors, like a business," Jaydin Bjorland of North Dakota says. "There's going to be a lot of people in a confined space. Outside, I don't think you need a mask for that."

The more focused policy gives businesses support from law enforcement. Fargo Police say if you aren't following a business' rules, you could be charged with criminal trespassing.

However, they aren't going to play mask police, saying you shouldn't call them if you see someone without a mask.

"They have bigger fish to fry. They have more stuff to worry about than someone wearing a mask in public. I don't think you should mandate it. It should be your choice."

As far as fines go, that's another thing that will be discussed in Monday's city commission meeting.

"If we are going to get a handle on this and get it to go away," Sarah Moore of Minnesota says. "If we can do anything to reduce the cases, I think that's a good thing."

Monday’s city commission meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.

