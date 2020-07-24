North Dakota governor blasts party’s anti-LGBTQ resolution

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota’s Republican governor has denounced an anti-LGBTQ resolution that was passed by hundreds of delegates this spring by mail-in ballots, calling it insulting and divisive.

Gov. Doug Burgum issued a statement Thursday blasting the resolution, which includes the assertion that many “LGBT practices are unhealthy and dangerous.”

The state GOP issued a statement apologizing for the language in that resolution and promising it would be changed at a future meeting.

The party held its state committee meeting last Friday and Saturday, and the state Health Department sent a letter to attendees Wednesday saying someone who was there had tested positive for the coronavirus.