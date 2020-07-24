Near drowning on Minnesota lake

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s new information on that near drowning Friday afternoon on a Minnesota lake. Otter Tail County authorities say a 3 year old was pulled from the water unconscious at the Eagle Lake public swimming area. During the call, authorities were notified that CPR was already in progress by three individuals, who were on scene with their own respective families. The 3 year old was flown by Life Link to a hospital for treatment. There’s no word on his condition. Eagle Lake is between Battle Lake and Ashby. Stick with Valley News Live for updates.

