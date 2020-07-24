Moorhead bars, restaurants, law enforcement prepping ahead of weekend’s mask mandate

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Your favorite go-to bars and restaurants in Moorhead are going to look different this weekend. Starting Saturday, Governor Tim Walz says you must wear a face mask in indoor public settings. Local businesses say they’re enforcing the statewide mandate.

Many restaurants and bars all over Moorhead have already started prepping for the mandate.

If you plan on grabbing a rice bowl or drinks at Sol Ave Kitchen, they're telling you to bring a mask tomorrow! They say all guests must wear a mask except when seated at their table. They'll give you a disposable one if bringing a mask slips your mind.

The taproom manager at Junkyard Brewing says their employees have been wearing face masks since the beginning of the pandemic.

Right now, they're only doing beer to-go. Still, the bar has already made signage throughout their business, saying if someone comes into Junkyard without a mask, an employee will tell them to grab one, or that person will be asked to do curbside service.

Other businesses told me they're afraid that the mask mandate will affect their business, some customers say they're not ready.

Moorhead Police say they won't be arresting people if they don't wear masks starting Saturday. They say they won't be proactively enforcing it and only responding to complaints and inappropriate reactions like when customers get disorderly.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the Sheriff’s Office will be enforcing this. He says they’re hoping for residents to voluntarily comply with this Executive Order (20-81) and wear a mask when you are entering into an indoor setting.

There are some exemptions to this order, and they are as follows:

• Children under age 2 years must not wear face coverings. Children between the ages of 2 and 5 years old are not required to wear face coverings but are encouraged to wear a face-covering when in public if they can do so reliably in compliance with CDC guidance on How to Wear Cloth Face Coverings (i.e., without frequently touching or removing the face covering).

• Persons who have medical or other health conditions, disabilities or mental health, developmental, or behavioral needs that make it difficult to tolerate wearing a face covering.

• Any person who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, sleeping, incapacitated, or is otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance.

• Persons at their workplace when wearing a face covering would create a safety hazard to the person or others as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.

• Alternatives to masks such as clear face shields may be considered for those with health conditions or situations where wearing a mask is problematic.

Face covering may be temporarily removed in some of these situations:

• When participating in organized sports in an indoor business or indoor public space while the level of exertion makes it difficult to wear a face covering.

• When exercising in an indoor business or public indoor space such as a gym or fitness center, while the level of exertion makes it difficult to wear a face covering, provided that social distancing is always maintained.

• When testifying, speaking, or performing in an indoor business or public indoor space, in situations or settings such as theaters, news conferences, legal proceedings, governmental meetings subject to the Open Meeting Law, presentations, or lectures, provided that social distancing is always maintained.

Face shields should be considered as an alternative in these situations.

• During activities, such as swimming or showering, where the face-covering will get wet.

• When eating or drinking in an indoor business or indoor public space, provided that at least six feet of physical distance is maintained between persons who are not members of the same party.

• When asked to remove a face covering to verify an identity for lawful purposes.

• While communicating with an individual who is deaf or hearing impaired or has a disability, medical condition, or mental health condition that makes communication with that individual while wearing a face-covering difficult, provided that social distancing is maintained to the extent possible between persons who are not members of the same household.

• When an individual is alone, including when alone in an office, a room, a cubicle with walls that are higher than face level when social distancing is maintained, a vehicle, or the cab of heavy equipment or machinery, or an enclosed work area. In such situations, the individual should still carry a face covering to be prepared for person-to-person interactions and to be used when no longer alone.

• When a public safety worker is actively engaged in a public safety role, including but not limited to law enforcement, firefighters, or emergency medical personnel, in situations where wearing a face covering would seriously interfere in the performance of their public safety responsibilities. We are asking for voluntary compliance with this order. If they observe violations or get called to a violation of this order, we will be taking more of an educational approach rather than issuing citations to people not wearing a mask.

The State of Minnesota has not provided the sheriff’s office with a supply of masks to hand out, so they’re asking you to please ensure you have your own. You should not contact your local law enforcement agencies to report suspected mask violations.

