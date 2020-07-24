Advertisement

FM Athletics cancels youth football amid pandemic

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thousands of young football players in the FM metro have had their upcoming season cancelled. The move involves FM Athletics youth football which has more than 1,500 participants playing on almost 70 different teams.

Elijah Bjur remembers last years win at the Fargodome with his team.

“It was pretty epic,” said Bjur. “Getting out and having a relationship with other players and friends and coaches, it’s a lot of fun doing that.”

It was his first year playing FM Athletics youth football and he said he couldn't wait for season number two, but due to the pandemic, his return to the gridiron has been put on hold.

“Hearing that it was canceled was really really disappointing,” said Bjur. “It’s a fun sport for me and it took up a lot of my time.”

He’s not the only one feeling the hurt. For the Boll family, football is more than just a game.

“It’s like our family,” said Bekkah Boll of Moorhead. “It’s the time he gets to be with his friends and these are kids that we’ve watched grow up since they were babies.”

Reace has been playing at FM Athletics for 7 years, his mom Bekkah and her husband volunteer as coaches.

“It’s hard to think about this year not having football because the last thing we talked about was ‘Well next year we’re going work on this, and we’re going to get to do that’,” said Boll. “Because it’s all about growth.”

They say hearing of the cancellation was a huge shock, but are looking for a way to stay in the game.

“We are very excited about next year and getting back out there,” Boll said. “Everyone that has been there since the beginning watching them grow will be there next year. They just have to remember that and stay positive and keep working.”

Adding that this year without football only means extra time to train.

FM Athletics say they came to the decision to cancel the 2020 season after a unanimous vote by the board for the health and safety of the entire football family. 

The league will be fully refunding all registration and fundraising fees paid. They said there is no need to request refunds as they will be automatically credited back to the account parents used to pay.

