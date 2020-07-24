EXTREME HEAT DANGER FRIDAY. SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE FRIDAY NIGHT & SATURDAY.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Late day severe storms possible Friday, mainly after 5 pm. Storms could last into the overnight hours into Minnesota. Large hail, damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado will be possible. Saturday severe storms are also possible in the afternoon. Expect the potential for heavy rainfall. The summer heat is on as Friday’s highs will be in the lower 90s south and the mid-80s north. Heat index values above 100 will be likely. Extreme heat is dangerous stay hydrated and indoors where there is air conditioning. Know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion:

Friday's heat index values could surpass 100 degrees! (First Alert StormTeam)

Tips to stay safe in extreme heat. (First Alert StormTeam)

Signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and what to do. (First Alert StormTeam)

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: The weekend look hot with most of us having highs in the lower 90s. We will have partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers/t-storms both days, especially Saturday with the threat for severe weather. Humidity will hang around both days, as well.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: We get a little relief from the heat to begin the workweek. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 80s for most under sunny to mostly sunny skies. We warm back up to the upper 80s south and near 80 north for Wednesday. We should be mainly dry with partly cloudy skies, but there is a slight chance of showers/t-storms.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with heat index over 100. Slight chance of showers/t-storms. High: 93.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: More dangerous heat. Partly cloudy with a chance of strong to severe t-storms. Low: 72. High: 92.

SUNDAY: A slight chance of showers/t-storms early, then more sunshine. Low: 70. High: 84.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 63. High: 82.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Low: 62. High: 86.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 64. High: 88.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot again. Low: 65. High: 90.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty t-storms. Low: 69. High: 85.

