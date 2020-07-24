Advertisement

Board: Universities should encourage or require masks

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota’s 11 colleges and universities should develop policies and procedures that either strongly encourage or require the use masks as a precaution against the coronavirus when classes resume this fall.

The North Dakota Board of Higher Education adopted unanimously adopted the resolution Thursday.

The meeting was held as the number of deaths in the state approached triple-digits and the number of active cases and hospitalizations was the highest since the pandemic began.

Joshua Wynne is the state’s chief health strategist.

He told the board that widespread testing is planned at the state’s bigger campuses before classes resume and “as the semester evolves.”

