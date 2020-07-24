Advertisement

79-year-old SD man arrested for 1974 Minnesota murder

DNA sample matched the suspect to evidence.
A recent cold-case review found that the man was a suspect shortly after the killing.
A recent cold-case review found that the man was a suspect shortly after the killing.(KKTV)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) -

Police have arrested a South Dakota man in a 1974 cold-case homicide in Minnesota after using DNA to link him to the killing 46 years ago.

Police arrested the 79-year-old man without incident at his home in Sioux Falls on Thursday.

The suspect was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 74-year-old Mae Herman of Willmar, in western Minnesota.

Family members found her dead in her home on Jan. 27, 1974.

Despite decades of investigation, no clear suspects emerged. A recent cold-case review found that the man was a suspect shortly after the killing.

A search warrant was obtained for a DNA sample, which matched the suspect to evidence.

He is in the Minnehaha County Jail awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Woman charged with DUI after officer-involved shooting near Glyndon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
A Fargo woman is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended near Glyndon earlier this week.

News

News - Noon News July 24 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Italian Tortellini Salad - July 24

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News July 24 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - July 24

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

POVnow

Still No Charges Against People Who Pulled Down CC Statue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
The Christopher Columbus statue was taken down in St. Paul on 6/10 and Gov. Walz promised consequences on 6/11. As of yet, charges have not been filed.

News

Valley Today: MN mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
MN mask mandate

News

Moorhead bars, restaurants, law enforcement prepping ahead of weekend’s mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Your favorite go-to bars and restaurants in Moorhead are going to look different this weekend. Starting Saturday, Governor Tim Walz says you must wear a face mask in indoor public settings.

VOD Recording

Valley Today July 24th 6:50 am

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY