124 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 124 new COVID-19 cases within the state, as well as two new deaths linked to the illness.

The victims were a man in his 50s and a man in his 80s from Macintosh and Williams Counties respectively.

Both had underlying health conditions.

99 total deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in North Dakota and there are now 970 active cases.

37 patients are in the hospital and 4,545 are listed as recovered.

