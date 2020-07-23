Williams magnificent outing leads RedHawks past Goldeyes

FARGO, N.D. (FM RedHawks) - Ryan Williams (1-1) held the Winnipeg Goldeyes (9-8) to just three hits in 7.0 innings of relief after coming on in the second inning of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks’ (7-10) 4-2 win in front of 1,137 fans Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

After Winnipeg took the lead in the first inning, Drew Ward answered in the second with his fourth home run of the season to tie the game at a run apiece. The RedHawks took the lead in the fifth inning when Blake Grant-Parks' RBI single brought home Dario Pizzano.

The two runs were all Fargo-Moorhead got off Winnipeg starter Mitchell Lambson (2-1), who did not factor into the decision tonight after giving up seven hits and two earned runs in 5.0 innings pitched.

Cale Coshow gave up one unearned run in the first inning as he opened the game on the mound for the RedHawks to continue his recovery from Tommy John surgery last year. He walked one batter and did not give up a hit in one inning of work.

Brennan Metzger brought in the eventual deciding run in the seventh inning with a deep double to left field and came around to score to give the RedHawks a 4-2 lead after Winnipeg scored one run in the top of the inning helped by a Leo Pina error.

Mitchell Osnowitz retired the side in the ninth inning and picked up his fifth save on the year for the RedHawks to complete the victory.

Fargo-Moorhead and Winnipeg will finish the RedHawks home series with a doubleheader on Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field. LHP John Anderson (0-0) is scheduled to start in Game 1 for the RedHawks against Winnipeg RHP Kevin Hilton (2-0). Game 2 starters are TBD.

