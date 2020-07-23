Advertisement

Missing red panda mom found safe at Columbus zoo in Ohio

Her name is Kora, and she's missing from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
Her name is Kora, and she's missing from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.(Source: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/CNN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Zoo workers in Columbus say a young red panda that went missing earlier this week has been found safe.

The animal, named Kora, lives at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. She disappeared from her habitat on Tuesday, but zoo officials said on social media Thursday night that two guests found her in a different part of the zoo.

Because of approaching rain clouds, zoo workers tranquilized Kora and brought her in for a medical evaluation. They expect Kora will be reunited with her cubs soon.

Kora recently gave birth to two cubs who are still nursing. They’re being hand fed by zookeepers for now.

The zoo said the red panda was not a threat to the public and that they are gentle creatures that mostly sleep in trees during the day.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: moments ago
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday.

National

Virus-shadowed Emmy nods could bring surprises, diversity

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
With isolation-forced time on their hands, TV industry members may have been more diligent about searching out potential nominees that otherwise would have been overlooked.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Her 9-year-old beagle Duchess was on the floor when a fox crept through the doggy door and ran into her room.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
A North Carolina woman was attacked by a rabid fox while in her bed.

Coronavirus

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL, JUSTIN PRITCHARD and DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans were set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states to ca

Latest News

Coronavirus

Uncertainty in school reopenings as US virus cases hit 4 million

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
The late summer back-to-school ritual is upended this year as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to breakthrough athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
President Trump awarded former Congressman and Olympian Jim Ryun The Presidential Medal of Freedom in a Friday ceremony at the White House.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

6 credit card scams and how to avoid them

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Hurd
More than 2.3 million cases of fraud and identity theft were reported in 2019.

National

Coronavirus pandemic disrupts immunizations efforts worldwide

Updated: 1 hours ago
The World Health Organization and UNICEF issued a warning stating a disruption of immunization efforts could reverse progress made against some serious illnesses.

National

Coronavirus pandemic disrupts immunizations efforts worldwide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted immunization efforts worldwide, according to a new report from the world's top health organizations.