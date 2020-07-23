Advertisement

MN mask mandate: How strict will local law enforcement be?

Mask
Mask(MGN)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In just two more days Minnesota’s mask mandate begins which has many in the Valley wondering just how strict the new order will be.

Governor Tim Walz says masks must be worn inside businesses and indoor public spaces with exceptions for medical conditions, as well as eating and drinking.

With only seven officers on staff, Dilworth Police Chief Ty Sharpe says their amount of calls for service already keep his officers swamped, which is something many other local police departments agree with. Most departments also urge the public not to call 911 if you see someone out and about without a mask on.

“We don’t’ have the time and the manpower to actually go out looking for people or responding to calls and to cite people for not wearing a mask,” Chief Sharpe said.

Along with Dilworth, police departments in East Grand Forks, Fergus Falls and Moorhead say while they aren’t hunting mask violaters down, they will assist businesses if requested.

“For example, if Walmart wants to tell a person that they can’t come in because they’re not wearing a mask and that person wants to argue with them and refuse to leave, then we will go and assist Walmart in having those persons leave,” Sharpe explained.

Most departments tell Valley News Live they won’t have extra masks to hand out to the public unless the state of Minnesota provides them.

Chief Sharpe also says while first time offenders will get off with just a warning, a third or fourth run-in with officers could be different.

“We possibly would be giving a citation for not wearing a mask if they’ve been educated, they’ve been asked to leave, and now they’re pushing the situation,” he said.

If you are cited, you could face up to a $100 fine, meanwhile businesses found in violation can face up to a $1,000 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Woman charged with DUI after officer-involved shooting near Glyndon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
A Fargo woman is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended near Glyndon earlier this week.

News

News - Noon News July 24 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Italian Tortellini Salad - July 24

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News July 24 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - July 24

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

POVnow

Still No Charges Against People Who Pulled Down CC Statue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
The Christopher Columbus statue was taken down in St. Paul on 6/10 and Gov. Walz promised consequences on 6/11. As of yet, charges have not been filed.

News

Valley Today: MN mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
MN mask mandate

News

Moorhead bars, restaurants, law enforcement prepping ahead of weekend’s mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Your favorite go-to bars and restaurants in Moorhead are going to look different this weekend. Starting Saturday, Governor Tim Walz says you must wear a face mask in indoor public settings.

Valley Today

79-year-old SD man arrested for 1974 Minnesota murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police have arrested a South Dakota man in a 1974 cold-case homicide in Minnesota after using DNA to link him to the killing 46 years ago.

VOD Recording

Valley Today July 24th 6:50 am

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY