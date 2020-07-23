Advertisement

White House drops payroll tax cut from virus aid after GOP allies object; more stimulus checks expected

Democrats and Republicans are in agreement on stimulus payments
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday reluctantly dropped his bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans stumbled anew in efforts to unite around a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package to begin negotiations with Democrats who are seeking far more.

Frustrating new delays came as the administration scrambled to avert the cutoff next week of a $600-per-week bonus unemployment benefit that has helped prop up the economy while staving off financial disaster for millions of people thrown out of work since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Trump yielded to opposition to the payroll tax cut among his top Senate allies, claiming in a Twitter post that Democratic opposition was the reason. In fact, top Senate Republicans disliked the expensive idea in addition to opposition from Democrats for the cut in taxes that finance Social Security and Medicare.

“The Democrats have stated strongly that they won’t approve a Payroll Tax Cut (too bad!). It would be great for workers. The Republicans, therefore, didn’t want to ask for it,” Trump contended.

“The president is very focused on getting money quickly to workers right now, and the payroll tax takes time,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Capitol. Only Sunday, Trump said in a Fox News interview that “I would consider not signing it if we don’t have a payroll tax cut.”

The long-delayed legislation comes amid alarming new cases in the virus crisis. It was originally to be released Thursday morning by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, complete with a series of speeches by its GOP sponsors. But the Kentucky Republican instead hosted an unscheduled meeting with Mnuchin and White House acting chief of staff Mark Meadows and delayed the planned release of the proposal until next week.

The rocky developments coincide with a higher-profile role by Meadows, a former tea party lawmaker from North Carolina with a thin legislative resume. The delays increase the chances that efforts to pass the COVID rescue, the fifth coronavirus response bill this year, could drag well into August as both parties are formally nominating their presidential candidates.

Mnuchin claimed there was “fundamental agreement” on the GOP side, but irritation was growing among Republicans with the Trump negotiating team, which floated the idea of breaking off a smaller bill that would be limited to maintaining some jobless benefits and speeding aid to schools. Democrats immediately panned that idea, saying it would strand other important elements such as aid to state and local governments.

“We cannot piecemeal this,” declared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California.

As a practical matter, Democrats say, the only way to prevent a cutoff of the pandemic jobless benefit next month is to simply extend it in full, at least in the short term. Balky and ancient state unemployment systems can't be adjusted in time to immediately implement a new compromise.

“Due to ancient technology, states need between one and four weeks to adjust the $600 boost. At this late hour, the only option to guarantee benefits do not lapse is the Democratic plan to extend the $600 weekly benefit,” said top Finance Commitee Democrat Ron Wyden of Oregon. “Republicans rejected that plan outright. They were never serious about preventing a lapse in benefits.”

McConnell scrapped a choreographed rollout that would have featured Republicans with tough reelection races claiming credit for provisions like a $15 billion appropriation for child care assistance for parents trying to go back to work while many schools will remain closed this fall.

McConnell now says the rollout won't come out until next week.

“Our Republican colleagues have been so divided, so disorganized and so unprepared that they have to struggle to draft even a partisan proposal within their own conference,” said Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

The must-have centerpiece for McConnell is a liability shield to protect businesses, schools and others from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

The still-unreleased GOP measure does forge an immediate agreement with Democrats on another round of $1,200 checks to most adults.

The $600 weekly unemployment benefit boost that is expiring Friday would be cut back, and Mnuchin said it would ultimately be redesigned to provide a typical worker 70% of his or her income. Republicans say extending it in full would be a disincentive to work.

“You can’t continue to pay people more to not work than to work,” said Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming.

The Republican package will also include tax breaks for businesses to hire and retain workers and to help shops and workplaces retool with new safety protocols. A document circulating among lobbyists claims the package would increase the deduction for business meals to 100%, offering help to the restaurant industry.

Mnuchin said there is bipartisan agreement on changes to a popular subsidy program for businesses called the Paycheck Protection Program that would permit businesses especially hard hit by the pandemic — companies with fewer than 300 workers and revenue losses of 50% — to receive a second PPP payment.

A breakthrough on $25 billion in virus-testing money was key after days of wrangling between Republicans on the powerful Appropriations Committee and the White House. There will also be $26 billion for vaccines and $15 billion for research programs at the National Institutes of Health.

On education, Republicans want $105 billion, including $70 billion to help K-12 schools reopen, $30 billion for colleges and $5 billion for governors to allocate. The Trump administration wanted school money linked to reopenings, but in McConnell’s package the money for K-12 would be split between those that have in-person learning and those that don’t.

Democrats back a much more sweeping package, including almost $1 trillion for state and local governments. They also want a fresh round of mortgage and rental assistance and new federal health and safety requirements for workers — ideas strongly opposed by Republicans.

Congress in March approved a massive $2.2 trillion CARES package, the biggest of its kind in U.S. history. The current effort, once Democratic priorities are added, is likely to total almost $2 trillion.

GOP conservatives are already squirming at the price tag, signaling that this bill won’t have anywhere new the unanimous support that the CARES Act had in March. The deficit for the 2020 budget year is already topping $2.7 trillion.

___

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: moments ago
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday.

National

Virus-shadowed Emmy nods could bring surprises, diversity

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
With isolation-forced time on their hands, TV industry members may have been more diligent about searching out potential nominees that otherwise would have been overlooked.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Her 9-year-old beagle Duchess was on the floor when a fox crept through the doggy door and ran into her room.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
A North Carolina woman was attacked by a rabid fox while in her bed.

Coronavirus

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL, JUSTIN PRITCHARD and DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans were set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states to ca

Latest News

Coronavirus

Uncertainty in school reopenings as US virus cases hit 4 million

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
The late summer back-to-school ritual is upended this year as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to breakthrough athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
President Trump awarded former Congressman and Olympian Jim Ryun The Presidential Medal of Freedom in a Friday ceremony at the White House.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

6 credit card scams and how to avoid them

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Hurd
More than 2.3 million cases of fraud and identity theft were reported in 2019.

National

Coronavirus pandemic disrupts immunizations efforts worldwide

Updated: 1 hours ago
The World Health Organization and UNICEF issued a warning stating a disruption of immunization efforts could reverse progress made against some serious illnesses.

National

Coronavirus pandemic disrupts immunizations efforts worldwide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted immunization efforts worldwide, according to a new report from the world's top health organizations.