Advertisement

Grand Forks woman sentenced for child neglect

Grand Forks woman sentenced to 360 days in jail for child neglect
Grand Forks woman sentenced to 360 days in jail for child neglect(Grand Forks County Jail)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman was sentenced by a district judge to 360 days in jail for one count of child neglect.

According to court documents, at around 5:30 a.m. on July 17, 2019, the police responded to a report of a small boy wearing only a diaper walking alone on the road.

The responding officers placed the child in their squad car. Two other officers starting knocking on several doors to find the child's parents.

Investigators said a woman later identified as the child's aunt said that her sister, Marquette Fleshman, had an infant male.

When the officers questioned Fleshman about her child's whereabouts, she said that she didn't know where he was and that's when the police said he was found a block away wearing only a diaper in the rain.

Fleshman stated that this was not the first time the boy had escaped the house. According to court documents, there was a call placed on June 20, 2019 because the boy was found walking in the street wearing only a diaper and there were no parents around.

Fleshman said that there is a safety gate that blocks the back door but the child has climbed over the gate and the back door is rarely locked.

Fleshman will also be on probation for 18 months once she’s released from jail.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Woman charged with DUI after officer-involved shooting near Glyndon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
A Fargo woman is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended near Glyndon earlier this week.

News

News - Noon News July 24 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Italian Tortellini Salad - July 24

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News July 24 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - July 24

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

POVnow

Still No Charges Against People Who Pulled Down CC Statue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
The Christopher Columbus statue was taken down in St. Paul on 6/10 and Gov. Walz promised consequences on 6/11. As of yet, charges have not been filed.

News

Valley Today: MN mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
MN mask mandate

News

Moorhead bars, restaurants, law enforcement prepping ahead of weekend’s mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Your favorite go-to bars and restaurants in Moorhead are going to look different this weekend. Starting Saturday, Governor Tim Walz says you must wear a face mask in indoor public settings.

Valley Today

79-year-old SD man arrested for 1974 Minnesota murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police have arrested a South Dakota man in a 1974 cold-case homicide in Minnesota after using DNA to link him to the killing 46 years ago.

VOD Recording

Valley Today July 24th 6:50 am

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY