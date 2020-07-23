Grand Forks woman sentenced for child neglect

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman was sentenced by a district judge to 360 days in jail for one count of child neglect.

According to court documents, at around 5:30 a.m. on July 17, 2019, the police responded to a report of a small boy wearing only a diaper walking alone on the road.

The responding officers placed the child in their squad car. Two other officers starting knocking on several doors to find the child's parents.

Investigators said a woman later identified as the child's aunt said that her sister, Marquette Fleshman, had an infant male.

When the officers questioned Fleshman about her child's whereabouts, she said that she didn't know where he was and that's when the police said he was found a block away wearing only a diaper in the rain.

Fleshman stated that this was not the first time the boy had escaped the house. According to court documents, there was a call placed on June 20, 2019 because the boy was found walking in the street wearing only a diaper and there were no parents around.

Fleshman said that there is a safety gate that blocks the back door but the child has climbed over the gate and the back door is rarely locked.

Fleshman will also be on probation for 18 months once she’s released from jail.

