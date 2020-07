FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is warning the community of a high-risk sex offender that is calling a hotel home.

54-year-old Robert Rhode is living at the Grand Inn just off of 13th Ave. S. by I-29.

Rhode is convicted of gross sexual imposition from Grand Forks County.

His victim was a 64-year-old woman.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.