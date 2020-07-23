Fargo City Commissioners to discuss several options on requiring masks in public

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo City Commissioners will discuss either issuing a citywide mask mandate or having a more targeted approach to mask wearing at Monday’s meeting.

Commissioner John Strand is behind the effort to bring the topic up for discussion before other city commissioners.

Strand said he’s exploring several options for the city. One includes a mask mandate requiring all people (within reason) to wear a mask in any and all public settings.

The other proposal would be a targeted mask policy that may require city employees and those at public facilities to wear a mask.

In addition, the more focused policy would give businesses support from law enforcement in enforcing mask requirements, including having legal abilities to trespass those who violate the mandate when needed.

Finally, it would require MATBUS riders and drivers to wear masks.

According to health experts, the wearing of masks helps to stop the spread of COVID-19, especially in places where social distancing isn’t possible.

On Wednesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, DFL, issued a statewide mask mandate.

Monday’s city commission meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.

