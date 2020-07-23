Advertisement

Fargo catholic school system says it’s starting the year with in-person learning

St. John Paul II Catholic Schools is starting classes August 25
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After input by parents and staff, a private school in Fargo is planning to have students in class this year.

That decision comes as Fargo Public Schools may start the year with online learning for middle and high school students.

“Our goal is to stay in person. We think that’s how learning occurs best,” St. John Paul II Catholic Schools President Mike Hagstrom said. “Relationships are developed with immediacy and direct feedback, and support, and positive relationships right there.”

Hagstrom said JPII Schools conducted a survey involving parents, teachers, and support staff. All three overwhelmingly voted on doing in-person learning.

“We’re going to be flexible and have a variety of scenarios,” Hagstrom said.

Students and staff will be wearing masks and social distancing will be practiced. JPII has been holding in-person classes throughout the summer at Sullivan Middle School, where it was able to put into effect some of its new policies.

The catholic school system hasn’t been financially immune to impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. JPII is one of a few private schools in North Dakota that received money from the Payment Protection Program.

Hagstrom said the money helped keep staff employed and he’s grateful for the funds.

According to data from the Small Business Administration, JPII received between $1 to $2 million in forgivable PPP loans on April 10.

Hagstrom said his school is lending a hand to parents who may affected by the pandemic.

That assistance includes financial aid for tuition payment, providing free lunches throughout the summer, and postponing a new school uniform policy.

Last year, some parents told Valley News Live they wouldn’t be able to afford the new uniforms.

“Everybody has been impacted by it. But, some of our families have been hit hard with job loss, furloughs, reduced hours, etcetera, especially businesses. We have a number of business owners among our families,” Hagstrom said.

JPII is expecting more than 1,100 students to attend in this upcoming school year.

The first day of classes is scheduled for August 25, yet Hagstrom stressed that they’re remaining flexible in case things change.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How to maintain budget when Back-to-School spending to hit record high

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT
Parents, you probably don't want to hear this one. According to a new study, you may be spending more on school supplies than ever before.

Back To School

Fargo Public Schools discuss plan for the fall

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
Fargo Public Schools discuss options for return to school.

Back To School

Fargo Public Schools is proposing to push back the start of classes to September

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT
|
By Joshua Peguero
Fargo Public Schools is considering pushing back the start of the new school year to September in a draft plan it unveiled to parents Wednesday.

Back To School

As WF schools continues working on reentry plan, former custodian says district isn’t prepared for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By Joshua Peguero
West Fargo Public Schools told us on Tuesday it’s currently putting a plan together to keep students and staff safe, however, it isn’t ready to share those details. A former custodian for West Fargo schools said the district isn’t prepared to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Latest News

Back To School

Moorhead school board voting on nearly $23 million in bids for new career academy

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT
|
By Joshua Peguero
Moorhead’s school board will vote on Thursday for bids on a multi-million project approved last year by voters in a bond referendum.

Back To School

While all require students wear masks, universities in the Valley differ on dorms

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT
|
By Joshua Peguero
As COVID-19 is showing no immediate signs of leaving and creating a cloud of uncertainty, colleges are preparing for classes on campus to start this fall. Yet, each university in the Valley is approaching its school year differently and that’s evident when it comes to dorms.

Back To School

Valley parents and teachers anxiously wait for fall semester’s plan

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT
Parents say they're in panic mode as school plans for the fall semester won't be finalized until the end of the month.

Back To School

News - Parents Anxiously Waiting For Schools Fall Semester Plans: Part 4 - July 20

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Back To School

News - Parents Anxiously Waiting For Schools Fall Semester Plans: Part 3 - July 20

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Back To School

News - Parents Anxiously Waiting For Schools Fall Semester Plans: Part 2 - July 20

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY