Advertisement

Documents: Grand forks man arrested in 5 hour long standoff broke into a stranger’s home, refusing to leave

Edward Harper Jr., 33, was considered by police as a suspect in a kidnapping
Edward Harper, 33, of Grand Forks was arrested by police after a nearly five hour standoff.
Edward Harper, 33, of Grand Forks was arrested by police after a nearly five hour standoff.(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators say the Grand Forks man who was in a standoff with police for about five hours broke into a stranger’s home, who ended up being later arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Edward Harper Jr., 33, was charged in Grand Forks County District Court on Thursday with burglary and two counts of refusal to halt, according to court records.

The Grand Forks Police Department considered Harper a suspect in an alleged kidnapping.

Police said officers approached an apartment building on Wednesday at around 1:48 pm where Harper is known to stay. They identified themselves as officers and after no one answered, they saw him inside through a bedroom window.

Harper managed to escape reportedly jumping out a back window and fled the area on foot.

According to Grand Forks police, Harper broke the basement window to a house where Cesar Cruz, 34, lived.

Cruz was reportedly in the bedroom as Harper entered.

Police said Cruz told Harper several times to leave but Harper refused, claiming he was hiding from officers.

Cruz was later arrested by police on an outstanding warrant.

The 34 year old told police he nor his roommate ever met Harper, and that Harper didn’t have permission to enter their house.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Woman charged with DUI after officer-involved shooting near Glyndon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
A Fargo woman is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended near Glyndon earlier this week.

News

News - Noon News July 24 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Italian Tortellini Salad - July 24

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News July 24 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - July 24

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

POVnow

Still No Charges Against People Who Pulled Down CC Statue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
The Christopher Columbus statue was taken down in St. Paul on 6/10 and Gov. Walz promised consequences on 6/11. As of yet, charges have not been filed.

News

Valley Today: MN mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
MN mask mandate

News

Moorhead bars, restaurants, law enforcement prepping ahead of weekend’s mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Your favorite go-to bars and restaurants in Moorhead are going to look different this weekend. Starting Saturday, Governor Tim Walz says you must wear a face mask in indoor public settings.

Valley Today

79-year-old SD man arrested for 1974 Minnesota murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police have arrested a South Dakota man in a 1974 cold-case homicide in Minnesota after using DNA to link him to the killing 46 years ago.

VOD Recording

Valley Today July 24th 6:50 am

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY