Documents: Grand forks man arrested in 5 hour long standoff broke into a stranger’s home, refusing to leave

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators say the Grand Forks man who was in a standoff with police for about five hours broke into a stranger’s home, who ended up being later arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Edward Harper Jr., 33, was charged in Grand Forks County District Court on Thursday with burglary and two counts of refusal to halt, according to court records.

The Grand Forks Police Department considered Harper a suspect in an alleged kidnapping.

Police said officers approached an apartment building on Wednesday at around 1:48 pm where Harper is known to stay. They identified themselves as officers and after no one answered, they saw him inside through a bedroom window.

Harper managed to escape reportedly jumping out a back window and fled the area on foot.

According to Grand Forks police, Harper broke the basement window to a house where Cesar Cruz, 34, lived.

Cruz was reportedly in the bedroom as Harper entered.

Police said Cruz told Harper several times to leave but Harper refused, claiming he was hiding from officers.

Cruz was later arrested by police on an outstanding warrant.

The 34 year old told police he nor his roommate ever met Harper, and that Harper didn’t have permission to enter their house.

