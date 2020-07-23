Bemidji Police Department alerting the community of a level III sex offender moving to the area

Bemidji, MN (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Bemidji are warning the community about a level III sex offender that is now moving into the area.

Police say 27-year-old Tyler Gabrelcik will be moving to the 1400 block of Bemidji avenue north.

According to court documents at age 18 Gabrelcik engaged in multiple incidences of sexual contact against a known, female child over a period of time. Contact included penetration.

Garelick also exploited unmonitored access with the victim and used manipulation and confusion to gain and maintain compliance.

