Bemidji Police Department alerting the community of a level III sex offender moving to the area
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT
Bemidji, MN (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Bemidji are warning the community about a level III sex offender that is now moving into the area.
Police say 27-year-old Tyler Gabrelcik will be moving to the 1400 block of Bemidji avenue north.
According to court documents at age 18 Gabrelcik engaged in multiple incidences of sexual contact against a known, female child over a period of time. Contact included penetration.
Garelick also exploited unmonitored access with the victim and used manipulation and confusion to gain and maintain compliance.
