Advertisement

Bemidji Police Department alerting the community of a level III sex offender moving to the area

Level III Sex Offender
Level III Sex Offender(Station)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bemidji, MN (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Bemidji are warning the community about a level III sex offender that is now moving into the area.

Police say 27-year-old Tyler Gabrelcik will be moving to the 1400 block of Bemidji avenue north.

According to court documents at age 18 Gabrelcik engaged in multiple incidences of sexual contact against a known, female child over a period of time. Contact included penetration.

Garelick also exploited unmonitored access with the victim and used manipulation and confusion to gain and maintain compliance.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Woman charged with DUI after officer-involved shooting near Glyndon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
A Fargo woman is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended near Glyndon earlier this week.

News

News - Noon News July 24 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Italian Tortellini Salad - July 24

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News July 24 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - July 24

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

POVnow

Still No Charges Against People Who Pulled Down CC Statue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
The Christopher Columbus statue was taken down in St. Paul on 6/10 and Gov. Walz promised consequences on 6/11. As of yet, charges have not been filed.

News

Valley Today: MN mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
MN mask mandate

News

Moorhead bars, restaurants, law enforcement prepping ahead of weekend’s mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Your favorite go-to bars and restaurants in Moorhead are going to look different this weekend. Starting Saturday, Governor Tim Walz says you must wear a face mask in indoor public settings.

Valley Today

79-year-old SD man arrested for 1974 Minnesota murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police have arrested a South Dakota man in a 1974 cold-case homicide in Minnesota after using DNA to link him to the killing 46 years ago.

VOD Recording

Valley Today July 24th 6:50 am

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY