763 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 763 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the active cases to 4,636.

Nine new deaths are also reported in the state, bringing the death toll to 1,561. Of those deaths, 1,198 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility. 40 deaths are listed as ‘probable’ COVID, meaning a positive test result isn’t on file.

282 people are in the hospital with the virus and 107 of them are in the ICU.

42,524 Minnesotans are listed as recovered.

More info on COVID-19 in Minnesota here

