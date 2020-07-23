763 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 763 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the active cases to 4,636.

Nine new deaths are also reported in the state, bringing the death toll to 1,561. Of those deaths, 1,198 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility. 40 deaths are listed as ‘probable’ COVID, meaning a positive test result isn’t on file.

282 people are in the hospital with the virus and 107 of them are in the ICU.

42,524 Minnesotans are listed as recovered.

