Cass County prosecutors drop charges on one man arrested in underage sex sting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update (July 24): Fargo police say the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office is dropping the charges on one man arrested Thursday in an undercover sex sting.

Kalcey Reid Wike, 46, will not be charged but the other two men arrested will be, according to police.

Wike’s mugshot has been removed.

Original: Three men are in jail after they were arrested Thursday in an undercover sex sting involving minors.

Kalcey Reid Wike, 46, of West Fargo; Jeffrey James Wold, 58, of Fargo; and Christopher Dane Daggett, 26, of Moorhead were arrested for the offense of patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity, according to the Fargo Police Department.

Police said the undercover operation targeted people who wanted to engage in sexual activity with kids.

There were ads placed in several websites people often visit in order to pay for sex. More than 60 people responded to the ads that law enforcement created during a six hour period, according to police.

Wike, Daggett, and Wold were the men from that group who allegedly took the most steps to meet with a minor at a local hotel for sex.

The Fargo Police Department’s operation was held in conjunction with the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force.

