128 new cases of covid-19, 1 additional death

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 128 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as well as one new death linked to the illness.

The latest victim is a man in his 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

In total there have now been 97 deaths linked to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

There are now 921 active cases of the illness in the state, 57 patients are being hospitalized and 4,475 are listed as recovered.

