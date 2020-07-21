Advertisement

West Fargo set to review school reopening plans on August 10th

(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools says because the state of North Dakota is at low risk for exposure or transmission of COVID-19, they will allow for the possibility of a hybrid model of in-person and distance learning to start the school year.

The school district says there is a lot to do in a short amount of time. The school district also says they are targeting their August 10th meeting to officially review reopening plans. There will be several other meetings happening before that August 10th date and those are as follows:

  • The district reentry committee, which includes department leaders, school administrators, representatives from the WFEA, and representatives from the School Board, met for the first time on July 16 and are scheduled to meet again on July 23 and 30.
  • Nearly 20 subcommittees have been created to start gathering input from staff and families regarding specific areas of the operation like curriculum and instruction, mental health, nursing, human resources, school safety, student activities, tech integration, special education, 504 plans, English Learners, CTE, transportation, food service, maintenance, custodial services, IT, finances, and public relations.
  • On Tuesday, July 28, I am hosting two virtual sessions for parents. Elementary parents are invited from 4-5 PM, and secondary parents from 5:30-6:30 PM. These sessions will be an opportunity for parents to receive an overview of the district’s reentry plan and provide structured feedback to me on whether we are on the right course. Virtual feedback sessions with staff are still being finalized. 
  • We remain committed to sharing the draft reentry plan with all stakeholders on Friday, July 31, which provides time for staff and families to dig into the plan and ask questions to ensure they understand what will be offered this fall in West Fargo Public Schools.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

352 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota

Updated: 12 minutes ago
266 people are in the hospital with the virus and 112 of them are in the ICU.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

Back To School

Moorhead school board voting on nearly $24 million in bids for new career academy

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Moorhead’s school board will vote on Thursday for bids on a multi-million project approved last year by voters in a bond referendum.

Valley Today

Man accused of taking items from dead man’s home

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Driscoll man is accused of stealing items from the home of a man who was found dead.

Latest News

News

Valley Today: July 21st top headlines

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - July 21

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

Valley Today

Minnesota lawmakers reach deal on police reform

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Minnesota Legislature has passed a package of police accountability measures that includes a ban on neck restraints like the one that was used on George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis.

Valley Today

Twin Cities International Airport to require face coverings

Updated: 4 hours ago
Travelers will be required to wear face coverings at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Valley Today

Man thrown from boat during severe weather on MN lake

Updated: 5 hours ago
No one was wearing life jackets and authorities say it’s a good reminder to have a life jacket on and keep tabs on the weather to make sure storms are not in the forecast.

Valley Today

Air travel at commercial airports slowly picking up in ND

Updated: 5 hours ago
Air travel at North Dakota’s eight commercial airports continued to slowly pickup in June after dropping to a historic low in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.