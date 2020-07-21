West Fargo set to review school reopening plans on August 10th

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools says because the state of North Dakota is at low risk for exposure or transmission of COVID-19, they will allow for the possibility of a hybrid model of in-person and distance learning to start the school year.

The school district says there is a lot to do in a short amount of time. The school district also says they are targeting their August 10th meeting to officially review reopening plans. There will be several other meetings happening before that August 10th date and those are as follows:

The district reentry committee, which includes department leaders, school administrators, representatives from the WFEA, and representatives from the School Board, met for the first time on July 16 and are scheduled to meet again on July 23 and 30.

Nearly 20 subcommittees have been created to start gathering input from staff and families regarding specific areas of the operation like curriculum and instruction, mental health, nursing, human resources, school safety, student activities, tech integration, special education, 504 plans, English Learners, CTE, transportation, food service, maintenance, custodial services, IT, finances, and public relations.

On Tuesday, July 28, I am hosting two virtual sessions for parents. Elementary parents are invited from 4-5 PM, and secondary parents from 5:30-6:30 PM. These sessions will be an opportunity for parents to receive an overview of the district’s reentry plan and provide structured feedback to me on whether we are on the right course. Virtual feedback sessions with staff are still being finalized.

We remain committed to sharing the draft reentry plan with all stakeholders on Friday, July 31, which provides time for staff and families to dig into the plan and ask questions to ensure they understand what will be offered this fall in West Fargo Public Schools.

