Walmart & Sam’s Club requiring masks, local stores following suit

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shoppers heading into Walmart and Sam’s Club had to mask up as the new mask requirement went into effect Monday.

“We love the masks,” said Keith Forrest after shopping at Walmart in Fargo. “We have been wearing them since the pandemic started. We are just glad people are starting to wear them.”

There is a no shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service policy.

At the front entrance, an employee is stationed asking each person to put on a mask, offering up a free one if you do not have one.

The only exception is for young children or if there is a medical reason to not wear one.

Local stores are following close behind. Hornbacher’s and Cash Wise’s new face mask requirement begins July 27.

“It giving me a hard time to breathe and I’m sweating, but it’s good to carry a mask,” Maurice Bitingingwa said.

But not everyone is on board with the new policy.

“In a way, it’s an infringement on my own health and an infringement of my own rights and beliefs,” Cal Calloway said. “But at the same time, I think it’s not really helping the situation so to make it mandated and mandatory, I don’t agree with it.”

If people do refuse to wear a mask, Fargo Police warn these that businesses have the right to ask you to leave or face the consequences.

“If that person doesn’t leave then they will call us,” Jessica Schindeldecker with Fargo Police Department said. “Then, we will go on scene and we will have the employee then again, one more time, ask the person to either wear their mask or leave the property. If they choose not to wear their mask and they also don’t want to leave the property, at that point, we have the option to arrest them for criminal trespass.”

These stores do offer masks and simply ask that you respect their guidelines.

