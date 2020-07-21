Advertisement

VIDEO: Off-duty officer pulls boy away from approaching shark

The shark got within a few feet
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (Gray News/CNN) – Most people get out of the water when they see a shark.

But an off-duty police officer did just the opposite when he noticed one approaching a boy in the surf.

Off-duty Cocoa Beach police officer Adrian Kosicki was enjoying a walk along the beach with his wife last week when he spied a shark approaching the boy who was on a boogie board.

Kosicki darted into the water, grabbed the boy's board and pulled him to safety.

“We’re certainly not marine biologists, educated and trained to differentiate between the various species of sharks, their respective feeding habits, and aggressiveness near swimmers,” a post on the Cocoa Beach Police & Fire Facebook page said. “We just do what we do best—protect the public from harm.”

OFFICER PULLS BOY FROM CLOSE ENCOUNTER WITH SHARK Cocoa Beach Police Officer Adrian Kosicki was off-duty Thursday...

Posted by Cocoa Beach Police & Fire on Friday, July 17, 2020

Both the officer and the boy will have a special story to tell for years to come.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Antibodies may be key bridge until coronavirus vaccine arrives

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
Antibody therapy may be key to helping block the coronavirus infection.

National Politics

Trump excluding those in US illegally from reapportionment count

Updated: 21 minutes ago
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.f

National

Ex-Justice Department lawyer will lead Elijah McClain probe

Updated: 23 minutes ago
An investigation spurred by the death of a 23-year-old Black man after suburban Denver police stopped him last year will be led by a former Justice Department lawyer who oversaw its investigation of police in Ferguson, Missouri, following the death of Michael Brown in 2014.

National

Minnesota lawmakers pass police accountability package

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The sweeping package was said to be one of the most substantial changes to the state's criminal justice system in years.

Latest News

News

MDH Reports Clay Country Infant COVID Death

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
First death of a person under 20 yrs old related to COVID is a 9 month old infant from Clay County.

News

NEWS - West Fargo set to review school reopening plans on August 10th

Updated: 53 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Twin Cities International Airport to require face coverings

Updated: 53 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Man accused of taking items from dead man’s home

Updated: 53 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News July 21 - Part 2

Updated: 53 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News July 21 - Part 1

Updated: 53 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4