Grand Forks mosquito spraying postponed a day

Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks have canceled mosquito spraying for Monday, July 20th.

It has been rescheduled to Tuesday, July 21st.

East Grand Forks will spray from about 8:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Grand Forks will spray from 9:00 p.m. to midnight.

Both cities are encouraging citizens to take extra precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

The beginning of the West Nile virus season is getting closer and officials are noticing the number of potential disease-carrying mosquitoes are increasing.

West Nile Virus has not been identified in the region, but the city says it could be a matter of time before it is spotted in the area.

The disease can affect anyone but people over the age of 50 or people who have underlying health conditions are at greater risk of developing the more severe form of the disease.

Preventing mosquito bites is the most effective way to avoid West Nile Virus.

To reduce your risk of getting West Nile Virus, the Health Department recommends the following protective measures:

Use insect repellent containing Deet.

Limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when possible.

Eliminate standing water around homes such as buckets, flowerpots, old tires, wading pools, and birdbaths.

Most of the mosquito control spray equipment is noisy and will be traveling at 10-15 miles per hour while spraying.

To ensure spray effectiveness during the operation, winds should be 10 miles per hour or less and no inclement weather present.

Winds higher than 10 miles per hour or inclement weather may result in the spraying being suspended until conditions improve.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.