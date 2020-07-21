Advertisement

Moorhead school board voting on nearly $24 million in bids for new career academy

The meeting will be held Thursday at 7 a.m.
(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead’s school board will vote on Thursday for bids on a multi-million project approved last year by the board and voters in a bond referendum.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 a.m. and it will be concerning the Moorhead Area Public Schools Career Academy.

Last year in April, the Moorhead school board voted to purchase the old Sam’s Club for $4.2 million.

Thursday’s meeting would focus on approving nearly $24 million in bids for the new career academy.

Voters last year in November approved a $110 million bond referendum with money going towards the academy and a new high school.

