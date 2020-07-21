Minnesota lawmakers struggle over details of policing bill

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Minnesota Legislative leaders spent the day Monday trying to work out the thorny details of a police accountability bill.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka announced a tentative agreement on the high points early in the day.

He said it would include bans on chokeholds and “warrior training.”

But he said working out the details would be the tricky part.

Hope for quick action faded as talks continued behind closed doors through the day, making it likely that any debate would last late into the night.

Chances appeared even dimmer for a $1.9 billion public construction projects package.