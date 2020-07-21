Advertisement

MDH Reports Clay Country Infant COVID Death

Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann
Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann(Public Domain)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Valley News Live) - First death of a person under 20 yrs old related to COVID is a 9 month old infant from Clay County. Yesterday, the MN Dept of Health was asked by a KARE 11 reporter, was the death of this infant as a “result of COVID” or a “with COVID”. Here is the Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann’s responses to that question.

Sounds like it is still unclear the exact cause of death, and curious what your point of view is on the response? Sounds like they are going to wait for more information from the CDC.

Posted by POVnow on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

