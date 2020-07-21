Advertisement

Mapleton girl gets a surprise during her return home

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Mapleton, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was quite the surprise for one 4th grader from Mapleton on Monday afternoon as she was returning home.

Brooklyn Gjevre was born with a rare congenital heart defect that was discovered when she was 18 months old.

Brooklyn is now on the road to recovery after having a successful open-heart surgery in July.

The town of Mapleton came together to make Brooklyn feel special returning back home with cheers, flowers and balloons.

“I don’t know how we could’ve done it without them,” said Brooklyn’s mother, Sara Gjevre. “They’ve given us so much love and support not only from Mapleton school, we have our church, we have all our family and friends, and we’re so thankful for them and just feel blessed to have that.”

It was Brooklyn’s teacher who wanted to paint the town yellow, Brooklyn’s favorite color, for when she returned.

The town of Mapleton says they are very proud of how brave Brooklyn has been throughout this whole process.

