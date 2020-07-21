Man thrown from boat during severe weather on MN lake

CASS LAKE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities had to comb a Cass County, Minnesota lake after a man was thrown from the boat when a storm passed through.

The sheriff’s department says it happened on Friday, July 17 on Cass Lake.

A 41-year-old man from Bemidji was with a buddy on the boat and tried to get back to shore when high winds and heavy rain hit.

The man from Bemidji was thrown from the boat because of the rocky waters and the passenger took over and tried to search for his friend.

Eventually, authorities were called to search the lake and find the boater.

The sheriff’s department says they found the man 1.5 miles from where he was thrown, near a cabin on the shore.

The man was not seriously hurt, just tired from trying to get to shore.

No one was wearing life jackets and authorities say it’s a good reminder to have a life jacket on and keep tabs on the weather to make sure storms are not in the forecast.

