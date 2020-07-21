Man accused of taking items from dead man’s home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -

A Driscoll, ND man is accused of stealing items from the home of a man who was found dead.

Lincoln Police say a relative of the man who was deceased noticed items missing from the home on Friday.

According to court documents, on Saturday, a neighbor noticed two men at the home taking a lawn mower, batteries and a bag full of prescription pills.

Police located the suspect, 61-year-old Russell Metzner from photos the neighbor had taken of the vehicle.

Police also found some of the items stolen at Metzner’s residence.

Lincoln Police are waiting on an autopsy report from the coroner to determine the man’s death. They say no foul play is suspected.

Metzner is charged with burglary, his bond is set at $1,500.

