Grand Forks County corporal shot by alleged cop killer returns to full-time work

Cpl. Ron Nord's first day back was Monday
Grand Forks County Cpl. Ron Nord was shot in May in an incident that killed two people, including a fellow officer.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks County deputy involved in a shootout that killed two people, including a fellow officer, is back to work.

Cpl. Ron Nord reported to work at the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Nord was shot while serving eviction papers to 41-year-old Salamah Pendleton on May 27, according to court documents.

Nord was reportedly hit in the upper right thigh with a round fired by Pendleton. The deputy is now back to his full-time work duties.

Pendleton has been charged with several felonies, including two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. Investigators said he shot and killed his 61-year-old mother Lola Gwen Moore and 29-year-old Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte.

Pendleton’s bond has been set at $1 million.

