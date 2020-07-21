Advertisement

Air travel at commercial airports slowly picking up in ND

North Dakota has commercial service airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

Air travel at North Dakota’s eight commercial airports continued to slowly pickup in June after dropping to a historic low in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, the state’s airports had about 5,000 passengers, or 5% of normal traffic for their lowest monthly passenger count since record keeping began 40 years ago.

The state Aeronautics Commission says the number of passengers rose to about 13,500 in May, and to approximately 24,300 in June.

