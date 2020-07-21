Advertisement

352 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota

COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases(MGN)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The state of Minnesota is reporting 352 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the active case count to 4,398.

The state is also reporting three new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,548. Of those deaths, 1,189 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

266 people are in the hospital with the virus and 112 of them are in the ICU.

41,511 people are listed as recovered.

More info on COVID-19 in Minnesota here

