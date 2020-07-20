Winn-Dixie will not require masks in stores

(Gray News) - Despite the growing trend in requiring masks in stores, Winn-Dixie says it will not be making face masks a requirement in its grocery stores.

“Our associates have seen that mask mandates are a highly charged issue with our customers. We do not want to put our associates in a position to navigate interpersonal conflict or prohibit customers from shopping in our stores,” Joe Caldwell, director of corporate communications and government affairs for Southeastern Grocers, wrote in an email, the Washington Post reported.

Southeastern Grocers is the parent company of Winn-Dixie.

Walmart, Target, Kroger and CVS are among the major retailers requiring both customers and employees to wear masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

