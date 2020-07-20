While all require students wear masks, universities in the Valley differ on dorms

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As COVID-19 is showing no immediate signs of leaving and creating a cloud of uncertainty, colleges are preparing for classes on campus to start this fall.

Yet, each university in the Valley is approaching its school year differently and that’s evident when it comes to dorms.

Students who attend the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks will be living alone.

“Each student will have their own room this fall, which’s a little different,” Cara Helgren, UND’s Vice President for Student Affairs, said. “We’ve also given students the opportunity to bring their belongings to campus prior to welcome weekend.”

Welcome weekend is scheduled for August 21 and 22 with classes starting on Monday the 24th.

“There will be signage around for face coverings and plexiglass...to protect students and faculty while lecturing,” Debbie Storrs, UND’s Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, said.

North Dakota State University in Fargo, however, is taking a different approach.

“Our students don’t want to be in a single room. They want to be with a roommate. They want that experience. The difference will be how we handle students who have to be quarantined or isolated,” NDSU President Dean Bresciani said.

NDSU students who test positive for the novel coronavirus will live in a separate room and have their meals delivered.

“Our goal is for most of our students to have as typical of an experience as they would ever have,” Bresciani said.

Classes at NDSU begin at 4 p.m. August 24.

Moorhead’s Concordia College is also allowing roommates, while giving students the option to live alone for what it calls a small fee.

“We have lifted that residency requirement for this year. So even first year students, they can choose to live off campus. Again, this is only for one year,” Karl Stumo, the vice president of enrollment and marketing at Concordia, said.

Stumo said normally Concordia freshman and sophomores are required to live on campus.

Minnesota State University Moorhead is setting aside more single rooms than usual while giving roommates the green light.

“We’re definitely looking at things like increased cleaning time for custodial time. Time spent cleaning bathrooms, and common areas and common surfaces,” MSUM Dean of Students Kara Gravley-Stack said.

All four universities are requiring students to wear masks while in classroom settings.

Furthermore, the dining hall will look different at each university this year. For instance, students will no longer be serving their own meals at NDSU, Concordia, and MSUM. Chairs and tables will also be spaced out to encourage social distancing.

You can click here for more information on NDSU’s move-in day and when classes begin. UND has set up a blog that it updates regularly to prepare students for its fall year, which you can click here to view.

Here’s information for MSUM.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.