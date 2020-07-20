WF woman urges caution after airbags randomly deployed

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is urging you to do more homework on the cars you purchase and to pay more attention to maintenance lights that pop up on your dash after she says her airbags randomly exploded last week.

It all happened so fast.

“I was literally just backing up out of my spot. That’s it!” Lexi Cernik said.

She says she maybe made it two feet until her airbag burst out of the blue.

“(Her dog) was on my lap, which that’s never happening ever again. I had my arm like this on my steering wheel and I was turned to back up and I heard a loud bang,” she explained.

Cernik says she suffered minor burns and cuts on her arms, meanwhile five-year-old Lola took the brunt of it.

“I thought she was dead for sure. I mean, airbags can kill people and small children, so the fact an eight pound chihuahua took the whole hit, I was terrified,” Cernik said.

Cernik says there are currently no recalls on her 2011 Jeep Liberty, but says she has had a few problems with the vehicle here and there.

“My airbag light had been flashing on my car for about two weeks prior to this. So, I don’t know if this just triggered it or what,” she said.

Local experts say you should always assume if your airbag light has come on, your safety could be compromised— Something Cernik says she won’t think twice about next time.

“So, I thought it was just another light that came on, but obviously I was wrong,” Cernik said.

Cernik also says little Lola’s safety is something she’s already working on as well.

“I already got a thing to put her in my backseat with a little thing to put on her collar to make sure she stays in the bed in the backseat, and doesn’t ever come up in the front seat ever again,” Cernik said.

Cernik says her car insurance is currently investigating what caused the airbag to deploy. She says she hopes to have answers and a new car in the near future.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.