West Fargo City Commission approves recommendation for Chief of Police

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday, July 20, 2020, the West Fargo City Commission met and approved the recommendation of City Administrator Tina Fisk to hire Denis Otterness to become the next Chief of the West Fargo Police Department.

“Otterness has more than 29 years of sworn law enforcement experience in a variety of agencies which provides a well-rounded background to lead the department,” said Fisk. “His credentials and diverse experience will help the West Fargo Police Department continue to serve the community at a high level and help us maintain our title as the safest community in North Dakota.”

Otterness currently is the Montana State University - Billings Police Department Chief of Police and Emergency Management Director.

He has held that position since 2018.

Before working in that capacity, Otterness served the Bloomington Police Department from 1998 through 2018.

He started there as a Police Oficer and worked his way up to Deputy Chief.

Otterness has also worked as a Task Force Officer with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, and an Adjunct Instructor with Normandale Community College.

This is a homecoming of sorts as he started his career as an officer with the West Fargo Police Department.

Otterness has a master’s degree in public safety and law enforcement leadership from the University of St. Thomas, a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a criminal justice emphasis from North Dakota State University and multiple leadership certificates.

A swearing-in date and the official start date for Otterness is contingent on the completion of his pre-employment screenings.

