Valley parents and teachers anxiously wait for fall semester’s plan

Parents say they're in panic mode as school plans for the fall semester won't be finalized until the end of the month. COVID-19 numbers are growing every day, and it's leaving parents on edge about the upcoming year.

The clock is ticking for safe and creative solutions for schools across the Valley. Some parents and teachers are ready to get on with normalcy and are looking forward to sending their kids back to school.

In North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum's latest press conference, he said schools may reopen this fall for-face to-face learning amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic if districts approve and consult with local health officials.

The governor said schools must also prep online learning plans and classroom instruction and a hybrid of the two.

Some Fargo parents said they're ready to send their children back to school as their mental health can't take any more isolation. Other parents like said they're anxious about what the classroom is going to look like.

Katrina Robinson, a south Fargo mother, said she has four children. Two of them go to grade school and the other two go to middle school. She says she has already sat her kids down to tell them they won't be going to school in the fall as they have an immunocompromised family member.

"I don't see how it is safe to send them to school. But we don't have a choice. Ultimately, I can't risk my children's lives," said Robinson.

Other parents tell me they're anxious about what the classroom is going to look like if there will be more school nurses, where hand sanitizers will be placed, and what the lunchroom will look if children will be required to wear masks. Some are curious if their son or daughter tests positive for the virus, wondering if everyone else in their classroom will have to quarantine.

Moms and dads added that they're keeping their kids doing distance learning for at least the fall semester and may try sending them back winter semester depending on where coronavirus numbers stand.

Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools did a survey for the fall semester. To see the latest results click here.

