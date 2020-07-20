Preview of ND Education Summit With Burgum, Khan
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Burgum and Sal Khan are just a few of the guests at the 2020 Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education. With education being of extra focus this year, amid the Coronavirus crisis, the summitt will bring together stakeholders in the ND education system including parents, teachers, social workers, city officials, business leaders and more.
