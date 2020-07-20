Advertisement

Preview of ND Education Summit With Burgum, Khan

2020 Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education
2020 Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education(Public Domain)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Burgum and Sal Khan are just a few of the guests at the 2020 Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education. With education being of extra focus this year, amid the Coronavirus crisis, the summitt will bring together stakeholders in the ND education system including parents, teachers, social workers, city officials, business leaders and more.

ND Governor's Summit on Innovative Education w/ ND Gov Doug Burgum and founder of Khan Academy Sal Khan

ND Governor's Summit on Innovative Education w/ ND Gov Doug Burgum and founder of Khan Academy Sal Khan Please post your questions here for Gov Burgum and Mr Khan. Innovative Education Link for event on 7/21 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-governors-summit-on-innovative-education-registration-105976669070

Posted by POVnow on Friday, July 17, 2020

