One injured in Clay County rollover accident on I94

CLAY COUNTY, Minn - (Valley News Live) - A driver is doing okay after a rollover accident in Clay County sent him to the hospital.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, a 2007 Audi A3 was driving eastbound on Interstate 94 Sunday when it drove into the median, crossed over the embankment, and rolled.

Troopers identified the driver as Niel Freeman Bod, 38, of Federal Way, Washington.

The accident reportedly happened at around 11:30 a.m. and it did cause traffic to backup.

Bod suffered non-life threatening injuries and alcohol wasn’t a factor, according to MSP.

