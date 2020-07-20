Advertisement

North Dakota Republicans endorse Baesler for superintendent

Baesler is seeking a third term
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota’s Republican Party is supporting the re-election bid of State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, who pleaded guilty to drunken driving in March but still dominated the June primary.

More than two-thirds of the party’s 58-member State Committee voted in a secret ballot on Saturday at its meeting in Medora to award Baesler its letter of support over Underwood School District Superintendent Brandt Dick.

Baesler is seeking a third term in office.

She pleaded guilty in March to misdemeanor DUI under a plea agreement that included a 10-day suspended jail sentence.

