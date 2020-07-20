Moorhead police make arrest following drive-by shooting

Moorhead, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Fentress Gene Cromwell, age 52, of Moorhead, MN, was arrested for the shooting that occurred in the 3000 block of 18 Street South, Moorhead, on June 23, 2020

On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Fentress Cromwell was arrested for the shooting on June 23, 2020. The investigation was assisted by information provided by the public and assistance from neighboring businesses that supplied surveillance footage.

Cromwell was charged with the following:

Felony Drive-By Shooting Toward a VehicleFelony Reckless Discharge of a Firearm in a MunicipalityFelony Ineligible Person in Possession of a firearm/AmmunitionCriminal Damage to Property

An additional Felony 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance charge was added at the time of his arrest.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.