Moorhead man spied, took photos of young girl, paid to have sex with another, court documents say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is behind bars after he allegedly spied on and took photos of a young girl, and paid to have sex with another young girl.

46-year-old James Vanraden faces three felony charges of patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity, luring minors by computer and promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

Court documents say in Dec. 2019, Vanraden responded to an ad on Craigslist which was looking for a tutor for a 10-year-old girl. The ad was posted by West Fargo Police as part of a proactive investigation, documents say.

During the conversation, Vanraden told the ad poster that he had a ‘very taboo mind,' and admitted to liking bestiality and underage kids. The suspect told the man behind the Craigslist ad that he would like to ‘deflower’ the 10-year-old girl and asked how much it would cost him, to which he was told $500. Vanraden allegedly said he was excited he finally found someone who was willing to sell their daughter for a night.

Documents say in other conversations Vanraden told the ad poster that he was spying on another young girl, and sent multiple photos of the victim’s private parts that he took through a hole in a door. Vanraden then allegedly sent a video of him spying on the young girl, and also admitted to taking a video of the young girl using the bathroom in previous months.

Vanraden later sent a $200 deposit to the ad poster for the meeting with the 10-year-old girl, documents say.

Officers were able to trace the IP address used in the Craigslist chats to Vanraden’s Moorhead home. On July 16, officers conducted a search warrant at his home and interviewed Vanraden. Documents say Vanraden admitted to sending nude pictures of a young girl through the app, ‘WhatsApp,' as well as admitted to having child porn on his phone.

